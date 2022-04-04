Iconic Medicare passes Smeta methodology ESG responsibility audit

PETALING JAYA: Iconic Worldwide Bhd’s fully owned subsidiary Iconic Medicare Sdn Bhd has passed an environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility audit as per the Smeta methodology, which was carried out by a third-party international audit firm.

Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audits (Smeta), one of the most widely used ethical audit formats in the world, is founded on the conventions of the International Labour Organization, as well as relevant local laws. It comprises modules such as labour standards, health and safety, management systems, environmental assessment and business ethics.

Iconic Medicare was certified for its glove manufacturing business after going through a four-pillar Smeta audit scope. The audit held at its PPE manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Penang, explored the extent of the employees’ social protection and ran across production subdivisions, support services and administration. Collective and individual interviews were also held at all levels of key and support personnel.

Managing director Datuk Tan Kean Tet said although not compulsory, the Smeta audit programme is an activity that it willingly participated in as it is a worldwide-recognised standard of how it conduct business.

“This is especially important for us as a relatively new PPE player, and we have the advantage to be able to align our goals to the long-term goals of society. The positive result of the audit testifies not only to the high quality of production but also to the worthy level of social responsibility of our company. This will certainly lend greater confidence to customers of Iconic Worldwide as we seek to penetrate the US and European markets for our glove business.

“For our 500-strong workforce which is fully made up of locals, the group has worked to devise and implement a system that supports and sustains the overall wellbeing and health of employees. Moving forward, we will continue reviewing the conditions of our workplace periodically and fulfil our duties as a responsible corporate citizen,” said Tan.