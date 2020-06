PETALING JAYA: Tourism and property development player Iconic Worldwide Bhd is expanding into face mask manufacturing, initially targeting factory and construction companies in Malaysia.

Its new business venture will be placed under its fully-owned subsidiary Iconic Medicare Sdn Bhd, with its manufacturing facility currently capable of producing face masks at a rate of 100pcs/min, amounting to approximately 2 to 3 million face masks a month.

There are plans to increase production to 5 million face masks a month by the third quarter of 2020, as orders have already been fully taken up until July.



Managing director Datuk Tan Kean Tet (pix) said the group saw a need to locally produce face masks as a large part of Malaysia’s supply is still coming from China.

As the recovery movement control order (RCMO) is implemented, we foresee people will be more willing to leave their homes.

“Consumption of face masks is expected to increase, and we are confident of matching the demand with a reliable supply. Furthermore, producing it locally can give our customers assurance on the origins of the product and the high quality materials that go into making our face masks,” he said.

The group is in the process of getting ISO and CE endorsement, with which it will look towards exporting medical grade masks emblazoned with a “:Made in Malaysia” symbol.

Tan added that this is the group’s first step into diversifying into the manufacturing segment, as there is a need to adopt to the new normal by venturing into new and relevant businesses.

“The face mask business will start to contribute to the company’s financial year ending March 31, 2021, and also help to cushion the slight impact towards its property and hospitality business which has been affected by Covid-19,” he said.

That said, for FY21, property development will continue to be the main driver of the company, supported by its hotel segment, followed closely by its new manufacturing segment.