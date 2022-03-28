IDC expects flat smartphone growth in 2022

PETALING JAYA: International Data Corp (IDC) is forecasting a flat growth for smartphones in 2022 after Malaysia’s smartphone market grew 10.6% in 2021 to close the year with over 12 million units, according to the latest IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

In a step toward post-pandemic recovery, the government is encouraging consumers to increase spending on other products and sectors. A new tax rebate is aimed to entice consumers to buy new energy-efficient home appliances. Also, another tax rebate is focused to promote local tourism during 2022.

“We will see consumer demand for smartphones drop as spending on entertainment and elsewhere take priority,“ said IDC in a statement.

It said aggressive shipments in the first half of 2021 (H1’21) fueled the growth of smartphones despite a decline for both supply and demand in H2’21.

“A government subsidy program plus relatively uninterrupted logistics compared to neighbouring Asean markets drove Malaysia’s market in H1’21,“ said Ahmed M. Ahmed, market analyst for Malaysia Mobile Devices.

A subsidy program was rolled out to provide the Bottom 40 (B40) economic group with affordable access to smartphones through telco operators. Qualified individuals were able to receive a smartphone bundled with a data plan to stay connected during lockdown periods.

“Top vendors used this opportunity to partner with operators and expand through this channel. This includes vendors that are not considered a strong player in the telco space like Xiaomi,“ Admed added.

Both Samsung and Xiaomi cemented their dominance in Malaysia’s market. The combined shipments of both brands accounted for nearly 50% of all smartphones in 2021.

“Honor’s reentry in late 2021 received a muted response. However, the gap left by Huawei in the high-end Android market can be shaken by a familiar brand,“ said Ahmed.

Despite over 28% of smartphones shipped in 2021 being 5G capable, 5G is still not offered by the major players in the country. Malaysia is lagging other countries in Southeast Asia. After the initial hesitancy, the top operators have welcomed the latest cabinet decision to relinquish 70% of its stake in Digital Nasional Bhd. This shareholding agreement will kickstart the commercial rollout of 5G.

Going forward, 5G will be a strong driver for consumer upgrades, with projections for nearly 50% of shipments in 2023, up from 36% in 2022. The looming merger between Digi and Celcom is set to make the new entity the largest telco operator in the country.

“Enticing consumers to stay with attractive 5G plans and bundles will be a high priority for Maxis and other telcos to remain competitive in the market,“ added Ahmed.