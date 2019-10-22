IFCA MSC, Huawei to explore AI, big data

PETALING JAYA: IFCA MSC Bhd has entered into a strategic partnership programme with Huawei Services (Hong Kong) Co Ltd via the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties.

According to IFCA’s filing with the stock exchange, the partnership programme is intended to explore project initiatives in the areas of DevOps, cloud artificial intelligence (AI), big data and knowledge sharing on innovative technology.

For the DevOps project initiative, IFCA MSC said the two parties will set up a joint team to realise how Azure Visual Studio can seamlessly work with Huawei DevOps.

Meanwhile, the cloud AI project will see the selection of a product to develop with on-board Huawei cloud AI feature at IFCA future product roadmap.

As for big data, the group will leverage on Huawei’s Cloud BigData technologies to monetise the data and enable it to cross sell across its line of business.

Under the knowledge sharing on innovative technology project initiative, Huawei will share the current market insights on cloud technologies with the group, specifically in the areas of AI, smart township, IoT, digital transformation, machine to machine and voice recognition applications and/or technology.

Upon the expiry of the initial period, IFCA said the MoU will be automatically extended for one year subject to that each party may terminate the MoU by giving the appropriate notice in writing to the other party.

IFCA is involved in the research and development of enterprise-wide business solutions while its subsidiaries are engaged in the installation and servicing of computer hardware and networks, turnkey solutions provider, research and development and property online marketplace.

Trading in IFCA shares was suspended in the morning session pending the material announcement.