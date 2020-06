PETALING JAYA: IGB Bhd’s net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 fell 64% to RM17.68 million from RM49.45 million a year ago due mainly to lower contributions from the property development, property investment - retail and hotel divisions.

Its revenue fell 13% to Rm291.42 million compared with RM333.76 million in the previous year’s same quarter due to lower contributions from the property development and hotel divisions.

With the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic beginning from late last year and early 2020 and the imposition by the government of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18, 2020, the outlook for the local economy remains uncertain at best and challenging in the near term.

“The group will not be spared from the negative impact of the pandemic. It is still early now to quantify the financial effects on the group’s results for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2020 which will to a large extent be dependent on the duration of the Covid-19 crisis and the continued negative impact on economic activity,“ IGB said.

However, the group has taken steps to mitigate the impact by taking measures to reduce operating expenses as well as assessing the various government assistance measures which may be applicable to the group. The group will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate actions when necessary.