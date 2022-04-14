IHH Healthcare co-leads Series A investment with S’pore medtech firm

PETALING JAYA: IHH Healthcare Bhd has tied up with Singapore-based medtech developer Us2.ai to transform cardiovascular care as a co-lead investor in its recently completed Series A funding.

IHH’s investment in Us2.ai is in line with its strategy to achieve sustainable growth through driving innovation and digital transformation – one of its five growth engines. The other four growth engines are recovery from Covid-19; achieving organic growth; acquiring strategic assets; and developing its global laboratory business.

Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. It has developed an AI software that automatically processes the analysis and reporting of echocardiography (heart ultrasound), the standard imaging modality for the detection of heart disease. Using the FDA-approved software, patients can receive complete and accurate cardiac measurements in under two minutes.

Pending regulatory approvals in IHH’s key markets, this innovative technology is expected to make its way into IHH’s hospitals this year. By combining the software with portable echo devices, more patients will have access to this high quality and life-saving clinical tool.

“Through investments in innovative digital health companies like Us2.ai, we seek to support and make clinical tools and care (in this case AI-powered echocardiogram analysis) more accessible and affordable for patients, and enhance the delivery of care by doctors. This will speed up the diagnosis of heart illnesses in the public,” said IHH Healthcare managing director & CEO Dr Kelvin Loh.