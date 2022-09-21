IHH Healthcare recognised for corporate, financial and operational excellence

PETALING JAYA: Integrated healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Bhd was named Most Outstanding Company in Malaysia – Healthcare sector at the Asiamoney 2022 Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll, which is the fourth time it was recognised by the financial publication.

Additionally, its group chief financial officer (CFO) Joerg Ayrle was named Best CFO at the 2022 CorporateTreasurer Awards, an annual award which recognises excellence in transaction banking and services, achievements of corporate treasury teams and outstanding CFOs.

Commenting on the win, its managing director and CEO Dr Kelvin Loh said the company strove to observe the highest standards of transparency, integrity, operational excellence, support for employee wellbeing giving back to its community while protecting the planet.

“We are grateful for the stamp of affirmation from the investment community and will continue to proactively communicate our strategy to ‘Care. For Good.’ alongside driving strong sustainable growth for all stakeholders,” he added.

The Asiamoney poll received a total of 4,620 votes for publicly-listed companies from 958 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and rating agencies across 12 markets in Asia. It identifies outstanding companies in their respective sectors and markets, and the votes are based on their financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations activities and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The CorporateTreasurer Awards saw submissions from various companies and individuals such as treasurers, CFOs, banks, consultants, technology vendors and accountancy firms. These companies and individuals undergo a rigorous and comprehensive judging process, and are selected based on their merits and strategies that redefine the management of treasury functions in Asia.