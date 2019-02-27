IHH Healthcare’s net profit surges fivefold in Q4

PETALING JAYA: IHH Healthcare Bhd’s net profit jumped over five times to RM509.42 million for the fourth quarter ended December 2018 against RM101.26 million in the previous corresponding period, buoyed by stronger operational performance and forex gains from Turkey-based subsidiary Acibadem Holdings’ non-lira loans.

Its revenue expanded 9.7% to RM3.17 billion from RM2.89 billion.

The group has proposed to declare a first and final dividend of 3 sen per share for the quarter under review, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 46%.

However, IHH’s full-year net profit contracted 35.3% to RM627.69 million from RM969.95 million due to the high base effect in 2017 arising from a one-off gain on disposal of Apollo Hospital stake.

Full-year revenue rose 3.4% to RM11.52 billion from RM11.14 billion.

IHH told Bursa Malaysia that ecluding the effect of the strengthening of the ringgit, Parkway Pantai and Acibadem’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation andd amortisation (ebitda) grew 15% and 38%, respectively.

The group said it continues to believe in the sustained demand for quality private healthcare in its home and growth markets and will adopt a multi-country portfolio strategy to diversify its earnings base in cashflow-generative markets such as Singapore and Malaysia, medium-term growth momentum from Turkey and long-term growth opportunities from India and the Greater China.

IHH noted that it will increasingly leverage technology to increase the productivity and service offerings, including adopting more advanced medical treatments and to improve clinical outcomes.

“IHH will also focus on ramping up its existing operations and integrating Fortis in the near to medium term. As part of its overall long-term strategy, the group will look to power earnings growth across all the markets where it operates.”