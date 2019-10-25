IHH: No definitive decisions on Indian assets yet

PETALING JAYA: IHH Healthcare Bhd has clarified that no definitive decisions have been made to sell its investments in Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Pvt Ltd (Global Hospitals) and Continental Hospitals Private Limited (Continental Hospital) in India.

However, it admitted that there have been discussions on the strategic directions of the two hospitals.

“Any proposals with regard to the group’s investment in any subsidiaries would have to be considered and decided by the board of directors of IHH and/or its relevant subsidiaries,“ IHH said in a stock exchange filing.

The group added that it constantly review and assess the strategic direction of the group’s investments.

“IHH will make appropriate announcement(s) to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd in a timely manner in accordance with the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities, if deemed as material.”

It was reported that IHH was in talks to sell two of its major assets in India back to their original founder-promoters. The healthcare group has initiated discussions to cash out of its 62% stake in Hyderabad-based Continental Hospitals and 74% in Global Hospitals, by selling them back to the promoter family.