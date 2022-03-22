IHH proposing to acquire Ramsay-Sime Darby JV company

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Holdings Bhd (SDH) and Ramsay Health Care Ltd have received a proposal from IHH Healthcare Bhd to acquire 100% of their 50:50 joint venture company, Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bhd (Ramsay SDH).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Sime Darby Bhd said under the indicative proposal, the conditional indicative enterprise value for Ramsay SDH is RM5.67 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

“The indicative proposal is subject to conditions on the completion of satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and finalisation of a sale and purchase agreement.

“Having reviewed the indicative proposal, SDH and Ramsay SDH have agreed to a period of exclusivity for four weeks to allow IHH to conduct due diligence and negotiate a sale and purchase agreement,“ it said.

It noted that there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached in respect of the indicative proposal or that a transaction will occur. - Bernama