IHH reports 56% jump in Q1 earnings

PETALING JAYA: IHH Healthcare Bhd reported a 56.4% jump in net profit to RM89.51 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 against RM57.23 million in the previous year’s corresponding period, attributed to growth from its existing operations and contribution from Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital and Acibadem Altunizade Hospital, as well as the acquisition of Amanjaya Specialist Centre and Fortis Healthcare.

Its revenue also grew 27.6% to RM3.64 billion from RM2.85 billion.

IHH managing director and CEO Tan See Leng said in India, the group is already working with Fortis’ new leadership to execute its turnaround and is beginning to see some operational improvements to the business.”

He pointed out that in most recent quarterly results, Fortis reported an operational profit before tax for the first time while achieving cost savings and increased revenue.

As for its operations in Turkey, he said the group’s decisive actions to pare down US$250 million (RM1.04 billion) of non-Lira debt last month will reduce forex volatility on earnings from the second quarter onwards.

“In Greater China, we ramped up operations in Gleneagles Hong Kong with new service offerings catering to demand, while the development of Gleneagles Chengdu and Gleneagles Shanghai continues on track.”