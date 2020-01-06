IHH takes hit from rising Middle East tensions

KUALA LUMPUR: IHH shares took a hit in early trading today as geopolitical tension in the Middle East soared following the killing of an Iranian general in Baghdad, Iraq last week.

An analyst said that IHH which has been expanding significantly in the Middle East as well as India, China is caught in the “crossfire” due to instability in the oil-rich region.

“Until the situation (in the Middle East) subsides, the stock will be under pressure due to its business standing in the Middle East. As of now, the ground is hot,“ she told Bernama.

IHH is a Malaysian–Singaporean private healthcare group focused on upmarket health services, and Asia’s largest private healthcare group.

It operates private hospital and health sector throughout Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

As at 10.20 am, IHH shares were down by six sen to RM5.56 with 77,900 shares changing hand. - Bernama