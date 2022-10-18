IJM clinches two contracts worth a total of RM981.8m

PETALING JAYA: IJM Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, has secured two contracts in Selangor – a RM831 million design-and-build turnkey construction contract for a 312-bedded government hospital in Kapar and another contract worth RM150.8 million for the construction of an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) office tower in Shah Alam.

IJM Construction received a letter of award from Ministry of Works for the first contract early this week.

Construction of the hospital with specialist medical facilities is scheduled to begin next month and is expected to be completed within 48 months. The project is a 60:40 joint venture between IJM Construction Sdn Bhd and Ganda Imbuhan Sdn Bhd.

IJM Construction’s scope of works under the contract includes earthworks and ground treatment works, piling and foundation works, interior design for the main areas in the hospital, mechanical and electrical services inclusive of related medical equipment, information and technology works, external and infrastructure works, environmental and protection enhancement works, maintenance works and construction of 120 units of staff quarters.

The development of Hospital Kapar and its specialist medical services is aimed at reducing the congestion at other government hospitals in the Klang and Shah Alam areas. Hospital Kapar, with its infectious disease facility, will serve as a dedicated centre for the surrounding Klang community.

IJM Construction also received a letter of award from IRB early this week. Construction the 18-storey building is scheduled to start on Nov 1, 2022 and is expected to be completed by Oct 31, 2025.

Following the project win, the outstanding order book of IJM’s construction division remains healthy at RM4.6 billion, comprising a good mix of private and public sector as well as building construction and civil engineering projects that provide near-term earnings visibility.

IJM Construction has been building hospitals and healthcare related projects, both on turnkey and conventional contracting basis, for 40 years. IJM’s work in the sector includes major general hospitals, integrated and specialist healthcare centres, complex renovations and additions, and facility upgrades.

Among IJM’s key healthcare construction projects include National Cancer Institute, Putrajaya,

Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre, Putrajaya Hospital, Institute Jantung Negara Kuala Lumpur,

Teluk Intan District Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital, Singapore.