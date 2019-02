PETALING JAYA: IJM Corp Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 rose marginally to RM93.42 million from RM93.39 million a year ago due to improved earnings achieved by the property development and infrastructure divisions.

Revenue for the quarter fell 2.72% to RM1.51 billion from RM1.55 billion a year ago as a result of lower contribution from the construction, manufacturing and quarrying, and plantation divisions.

During the quarter, the construction division saw a 16.8% drop in revenue while pre-tax profit fell 34.6% due to project revenues not yet reaching optimal construction phase and lower construction margins.

The property development division’s revenue rose 43.5% while pre-tax profit jumped 216.4% underpinned by the launch of a condominium project in Penang, higher sales achieved from the disposal of completed stocks, sales of commercial land and higher margins from current projects.

The manufacturing and quarrying division’ revenue and pre-tax profit fell 16.1% and 22.5% respectively due to lower sales volumes and margins in the piles and quarrying sectors.

Meanwhile, the plantation division’s revenue fell 36.5% due to lower crude palm oil sales volume and commodity prices. The division suffered a pre-tax loss of RM2 million due to lower commodity prices, compounded by the production cost pressure in the Malaysian operations and increase in young mature areas in the Indonesian operations.

The division’s results were also affected by the net unrealised foreign exchange gain of RM18 million and loss of RM35.5 million on the US dollar denominated borrowings for the current quarter.

The infrastructure division’s revenue rose 22.3% due to an expansion of cargo throughput handled by the group’s port concession, which grew 56%. Pre-tax profit rose to RM63.4 million from RM42 million a year ago driven by the group’s local tolls and port concessions.

For the nine months ended Dec 31, 2018, IJM’s net profit fell 45.8% to RM178.11 million from RM328.79 million a year ago while revenue fell 7.6% to RM4.26 billion from RM4.61 billion a year ago.

The group expects the financial year ending March 31, 2019 to continue to be challenging especially for the plantation division, which will be affected by weak commodity prices, volatile foreign exchange rates and higher borrowing costs.

“Notwithstanding the anticipated recovery of crop production from the effects of the prolonged dry weather and increased young mature areas, the division continues to be affected by the start-up yields whilst incurring full plantation maintenance costs and overheads,” it said.

The construction and property development divisions are expected to perform satisfactorily based on an outstanding order book of RM8.4 billion and unbilled sales of about RM2.2 billion.

The industry division’s performance is expected to be affected by competitive operating environment both domestically and overseas while the toll and port operations will continue to provide recurrent revenue streams as existing concessions mature, thereby enhancing the earnings of the infrastructure division.