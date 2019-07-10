IJM downgraded, earnings forecast cut

PETALING JAYA: IJM Corp Bhd’s rating has been downgraded with a cut in its earnings forecast after the termination of its Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) package as this will have a negative impact on the group’s future earnings, said analysts.

On Tuesday, the group said that it has been terminated as the works contractor for the underground package of the LRT3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia, following the remodeling of the project from a project delivery partner model to a turnkey model.

The RM1.1 billion contract was accepted by IJM’s wholly owned subsidiary IJM Construction Sdn Bhd in March last year. However, the entire project was suspended in June 2018 due to an overall cost review.

IJM’s share price declined 5 sen or 2.1% to close at RM2.38 today on 17.29 million shares done.

MIDF Research maintained its estimates at this juncture and target price of RM2 but downgraded the stock to a “sell” call, on the back of a more pronounced downside risk.

“IJM will likely continue facing operational challenges stemming from the slowdown in property and plantation segments. Concurrently, we saw its share price has priced-in the improved sentiment of construction sector amid the return of mega projects namely ECRL and Bandar Malaysia,” it said.

PublicInvest Research reduced IJM’s FY20-22 earnings forecast by 1-2% but noted that earnings would remain relatively stable backed by IJM’s balance orderbook of about RM6.7 billion and unbilled property sales of RM2 billion.

“IJM also stands a good chance to win more infrastructure related contracts given its capabilities as more jobs are rolled out in the not too distant future,” it said. It maintained its “neutral” call with a higher target price of RM2.60.

CGS-CIMB said the immediate focus will be on compensation/claims in relation to works done but not paid, including the preliminary works done during the three months prior to the project’s suspension.

“We also suspect that IJM may pursue claims, or payment, for the amount that was spent on the procurement of the tunnel boring machines, which is essentially part of project cost,” it said.

In the event the termination restricts any compensation element, it believes that IJM may require to make certain provisions or write-downs, the value of which it is unable to estimate due to lack of details.

CGS-CIMB said that the forgone profit and assumed 5% pre-tax margin makes up 3-4% of FY19-20 earnings per share hence the impact to revalued net asset value and target price is minimal.

“However, we believe this news would be negative to IJM’s share price, considering that previous indications pointed to the likelihood of an amicable renegotiation on the contract. Pending more details on the rationale of the termination and the next course of action, we keep our FY20-22 EPS forecasts,” it said while maintaining its “hold” call and RM2.10 target price.

Excluding LRT3, IJM’s orderbook of RM6.7 billion comprises roads, buildings and infrastructure jobs. Cumulatively, the remaining outstanding amount provides three times visibility to its construction revenue in FY19.