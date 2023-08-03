IJM Land launches two more phases of Sierra Hijauan

PETALING JAYA: The launch of Sierra Hijauan’s fifth and sixth phases (2E and 2H) is another feather in the cap that solidifies IJM Land’s reputation as one of the pre-eminent property developers in Malaysia.

And given the scarcity of new landed, gated, and guarded projects with a green milieu within the coveted Ampang address, this puts Sierra Hijauan in good stead as a resort-style development with a focus on a balanced lifestyle.

As a result, the much-anticipated arrival of Phase 2E and Phase 2H looks to accentuate this elevated lifestyle in a Kuala Lumpur district increasingly overpopulated with high-rise developments. Sierra Hijauan is thus notable for being a low-density development with only 310 units within its 32.77-acre spread.

The launch of the two phases is a continuation of the progress of Phase 2C and Phase 2D launched in 2021, which are fully sold, and comprise link villas, semi-detached homes, and bungalows that are scheduled to be completed as scheduled next year.

With a gross development value (GDV) of RM60,087,000 and sized at 2.78 acre, Phase 2E will comprise 25 units of 2½ storey semi-detached homes and 3-storey bungalows priced from RM2,329,800 to RM3,339,800. The larger 5.51-acre Phase 2H has a GDV of RM116,123,400 and will comprise 78 units of 2- and 2½ -storey link villas priced from RM1,419,800 to RM1,785,800. There will be two final phases that are targeted to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

The word “Sierra” refers to a range of mountains in Spanish. “Hijauan” is a delightful play on the Malay word for green. Sierra Hijauan collectively alludes to the luscious green hilly surroundings where the project is built on and is an apt description of living harmoniously with nature here.

Situated next to Ampang Forest Reserve, Sierra Hijauan is 15km away from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre and has great connectivity to major highways. There are also mature neighbourhoods such as Taman Melawati, Setiawangsa and Wangsa Maju to explore and procure daily necessities.

“We are extremely proud to see the gradual and steady progress of Sierra Hijauan and based on our previous launches, we are confident that Phases 2E and 2H will similarly achieve an excellent takeup rate,” said IJM Land senior general manager Chai Kian Soon.

“As an established developer in the country, IJM Land has thrived by prioritising the needs of our residents. And the overwhelming response with each new launch strengthens our conviction that we have a gem of a project that sophisticated homeowners gravitate towards.”

As a result, he said, the new phases are an extension of Sierra Hijauan that aims to provide both a physical and mental shelter and sanctuary from the stress of high-flying urban homeowners.

“This is achieved through constructing ample living spaces and providing top-notch facilities, which we believe will lead to a variety of tangible and intangible life advantages,” Chai said. “We wish to continue to improve on redefining modern living by emphasising mindfulness, self-awareness, and sustainable living in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.”