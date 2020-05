PETALING JAYA: Ikhmas Jaya Bhd CEO Choy Wing Sung announced his resignation, citing other work commitments as his reason for leaving, according to a Bursa filing this evening.

No appointment of a replacement was announced at the time of writing.

Ikhmas Jaya shares closed 0.5 sen or 7.69% down at 6 sen, with 8.9 million shares done.