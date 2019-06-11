Ikhmas Jaya clinches RM405m LRT 3 job

PETALING JAYA: Ikhmas Jaya Group Bhd has secured a RM405 million Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT 3) job.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the group said its wholly-owned subsidiary Ikhmas Jaya Sdn Bhd had accepted the letter of award from Pembinaan Jaya Zira Sdn Bhd for the sub-contract works for the construction and completion of LRT 3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia (Package GS09 - guideway, stations, park and ride, ancillary buildings and other associated works).

The duration of the sub-contract is for a period of 26 months.

Ikhmas Jaya expects the sub-contract to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the financial years ending December 31, 2019 till 2021.

Year-to-date, it has secured RM875 million worth of contracts.

At the noon break, its share price gained 2.6% to 19.5 sen on 8.6 million shares done.