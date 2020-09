KUALA LUMPUR: iMedia, one of Malaysia’s leading integrated digital media groups, has acquired a controlling stake in Goody25 (www.goody25.com), one of the leading Chinese Language websites in Malaysia.

iMedia, recently announced its own plans to join Bursa Malaysia via its own 100% acquisition by Rev Asia Berhad, currently listed on Bursa Malaysia for approximately RM40m.

Upon approval by regulators and shareholders, the Goody25 acquisition will be part of iMedia’s move to Bursa Malaysia.

The acquisition of Goody25 (www.goody25.com) and GoodyMY (www.goodymy.com), is via Goody Technologies Sdn Bhd. iMedia is at present the exclusive sales representation partner for all brands under Goody Technologies and steps up as a major shareholder.

As part of the deal, all technology assets from the company will be fully merged into iMedia’s ecosystem.

Goody25 is a leading Chinese language social news media and content portal that primarily focuses on the latest news and trendiest stories on lifestyle, fashion, art, entertainment, travel, and food.

Launched in 2015, it has grown into a prominent brand and source for many visitors from Malaysia and across the region and has consistently placed in the Top 20 websites visited by Malaysian

Internet users and the top Chinese language site based on Alexa rankings. Goody25 operates five different Facebook Pages, and together they have a strong social following with over 900,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.

According to Google Analytics, Goody25 recorded an average of 10.8 million page views and 2.65 million users per month in year 2020 (based on GA’s January to August data). GoodyMY, the English language social news portal, was launched in 2019 and is expected to record a visitor count of over 500k by the end of 2020.

“A lot of hard work have been put on building the Goody25 brand. We have grown fast independently in the past five years and is now looking forward to expand the company further with iMedia,” Goody Technologies Managing Director Aaron Lim said.

“We take great recognition to have become the first Chinese media acquired by iMedia and we, at Goody Technologies, take this as a testament and acknowledgement to our team’s hard work and dedication. My partner, Alex Ooi and I, want to thank our users and clients for their support and we will continue to strive in providing top quality content and services. We are excited with the prospects of working with iMedia, who will serve as a solid partner in helping Goody Technologies grow further in the coming years”.

iMedia CEO and Co-founder Voon Tze Khay said: “We are excited to welcome the Goody brands to our fast-growing content and social influencer network. Over the last few months since representing Goody25 and GoodyMY as part of our sales network, we have shown our strength and expertise in providing integrated digital solutions and influencer marketing campaigns in generating greater revenue for the group. We will continue to expand on our revenue streams by working closer and merging the KOLs under the Goody brands to be part of our larger influencer network. There is much more to come and we look forward to continue working with the Founders and their team”.