Impairment weighs on YTL’s Q2 results

PETALING JAYA: YTL Corp Bhd saw a 64.8% slump in net profit to RM44.82 million for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 against RM127.45 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to the recognition of an allowance of receivable impairment following a court decision on an outstanding litigation in the multi utilities business.

Its revenue, however, was up 17% to RM4.55 billion from RM3.89 billion.

YTL’s first-half net profit fell 36.6% to RM170.61 million from RM269.31 million. This was on the back of a 10.6% rise in revenue to RM8.64 billion from RM7.81 billion.

The group recorded lower earnings for the cement, utilities and property development & investment divisions, but it saw better performance in the construction, IT & e-commerce and hotel segments.

Looking ahead, YTL said the outlook for the cement industry to remain highly competitive, while the construction business is expected to achieve satisfactory performance as its construction contracts relate mainly to the group’s property development and infra-structure works.

The group remains optimistic about the property investment & development business and will continue to embark on marketing efforts and initiatives to unlock sales.

Commenting on the utilities segment, YTL said despite the competitive electricity market in Singapore, it will continue to focus on customer service and diversification beyond the core business into integrated multi-utilities supply.

“As for water & sewerage division, Wessex Water, which operates under a strict regulatory regime, is confident of delivering its 2015-20 regulatory outperformance target while continuing to provide customers with first-class affordable service.”