KUALA LUMPUR: Employers are recommended to implement improved recruitment processes in order to capture the desired high-level talent amidst the transitional momentum in Malaysia’s sales industry, a recruitment company said.

In a statement today, Hays Malaysia managing director Tom Osborne said hiring managers should overhaul recruitment processes and ensure that they are as concise as possible.

“We have observed that even when companies identify targets, processes are extremely convoluted, reflecting poorly upon the company and projecting indecision, leading to candidates rejecting offers.

“In both the short and long term, failing to act upon opportunities not only costs your organisation but may benefit your competitor, so agility is imperative,” he said.

He said top talent does not come round often, making it crucial for hiring managers to coordinate with recruitment specialists to establish the kind of skillsets and personality types required, both now and in the future, so that candidate pipelines could be put in place.

“Failing to do so may result in organisations being out of the loop and if they want to thrive in this renascent market, then a readiness to strike will put them in great position to stride ahead of the industry and the competition,” he said.

He said Malaysia is currently undergoing a revolution in its managerial culture and companies in the country wanted more hands-on managers who are not just expected to implement strategy and planning but are also willing to roll up their sleeves and be involved in day-to-day team operations. - Bernama