KUALA LUMPUR: Inari Amerton Bhd’s net profit eased to RM35.06 million in its third quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q3 2020) compared with RM38.18 million in Q3 2019.

Revenue also declined to RM242.56 million from RM256.32 million previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the electronics manufacturing services company said the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing enforcement of lockdowns had restricted its China plant from operating from Jan 30-Feb 16, 2020.

“Additionally the enforcement of lockdowns had restricted the operating capacity of our plants in the Philippines and Malaysia since March 17 and March 18, respectively.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about global economic uncertainties within a very short period of time, and this has led economic growth forecasts during this period to be speculative until both accurate and widespread testing and an effective vaccine are available,” it said.

In the meantime, the company said it would continue to maintain and improve utilisation of its existing plants’ capacities.

“At the same time, the management has already implemented various measures to control costs and capital expenditure.

“We are also continuously streamlining our operations to mitigate short term impact on operations arising from regulatory controls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting our employees’ welfare,” it added. -Bernama