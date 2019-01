PETALING JAYA: Applications for incentives submitted by automotive players must be comprehensively deliberated by the Automotive Business Development Committee (ABDC), said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

It was responding to comments by Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad, who said that the slow approval of incentives has affected its members’ plans to launch new models.

Miti and the Finance Ministry (MOF) have collectively agreed that the decision making process has to be transparent and fair, in line with the aspiration of the new government.

“In the previous administration, some vehicle companies had obtained the incentives directly from MOF, bypassing ABDC. Many of the applications were approved without comprehensive evaluation in determining the return of investment to the government,” Miti said in a statement yesterday.

It said that the due processes and governance, which have been strengthened under the current government, is primarily to ensure that the incentives are granted and distributed to the worthy and entitled recipients according to the prescribed regulations and guidelines.

“Miti will always strive to ensure public funds and taxpayers’ money are utilised optimally for the benefit of the rakyat,” it added.

Aishah told a press conference on Wednesday that MAA members have to apply to Miti for the Industrial Linkage Programme (ILP) scheme approval and noted that the delay can take five to seven months. She claimed that MOF does not want to make decisions and everything is channeled back to the ABDC.

According to Miti, the ABDC was established in 2006 to facilitate collective decision making process in determining the quantum of incentive to be extended to vehicle companies. Since 2006, MAA members have been applying for incentives to ABDC.

“In the decision making process, the cost benefit analysis is also considered by the committee. ABDC meetings are held on a monthly basis and special ABDC meetings will be convened, if necessary,” it said.

The objective of ABDC is to evaluate and recommend the ILP, Multi Sourcing Parts (MSP) and customised incentives for energy efficient vehicle (EEV) under the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2014.

“The recommendations by ABDC are for MOF to consider in deciding the amount of duty reduction to be extended to the vehicle companies. It must be noted that the approval letter from MOF also explicitly stipulate that the gains from the incentive received by the vehicle companies are to be passed down to the rakyat,” explained Miti.

The ministry said it welcomes all constructive feedback from the industry, and has invited MAA and any industry player to have further consultation pertaining to this issue and to collectively address grievances in order to facilitate the growth of the automotive industry.

The ABDC comprises representatives from Miti, MOF, Malaysia Investment Development Authority (Mida), Malaysia Automotive, Robotic and IOT Institute (MARii) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.