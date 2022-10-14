India's palm oil imports from Malaysia rise 21 pct in Sept

NEW DELHI: India's palm oil imports from Malaysia grew by more than 21 per cent last month compared with the import volume in August.

India imported almost 1.6 million tonnes of edible oils in September, with palm oil having the biggest share at 74 per cent.

According to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data released on Thursday, the country imported 1.17 million tonnes of palm oil during the month, of which Malaysia supplied about 36.5 per cent.

Its palm oil imports from Malaysia comprised 292,388 tonnes of crude palm oil, 129,105 tonnes of RBD palm olein and 6,718 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil.

In August, India imported 353,556 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia.

Year-to-date, India's total edible oil imports stood at about 10.3 million tonnes, including more than 2.7 million tonnes of Malaysian palm oil. - Bernama