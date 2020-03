JAKARTA: Indonesia’s finance minister on Friday raised the country’s crisis management protocol level to “standby” from “alert” and warned that if the COVID-19 outbreak persisted, economic growth could fall to between 0%-2.5%.

Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (pix) said her baseline scenario was for GDP growth at above 4%, while the scenario of no growth assumed the coronavirus outbreak lasting three to six months, global trade slumping and Indonesia going into lockdown. Indonesia’s GDP grew 5.02% last year.

A total of 62.3 trillion rupiah ($3.85 billion) in government spending will be shifted to finance the country’s COVID-19 response, she told an online briefing, up from 17.17 trillion rupiah previously announced. -Reuters