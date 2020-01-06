Indonesia’s central bank intervenes to steady forex, bond markets

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets to stabilise movements, Nanang Hendarsah, its head of monetary management, told Reuters on Monday.

“BI will be in the bond and DNDF markets to guard the stability until markets close,“ he said in a text message.

The rupiah weakened to as much as 13,965 a dollar in the spot market on Monday, its lowest since Dec. 26, extending losses from the previous session, as oil prices surged amid escalating tension in the Middle East. -Reuters