inDrive.Freight arrives in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru

PETALING JAYA: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has launched its service for searching and ordering same-day and on-demand cargo transport for any 20+kg freight in Malaysia.

Known as inDrive.Freight, the service is now available in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru, and the company plans to expand it to more cities.

inDrive.Freight utilises inDrive’s unique peer-to-peer solution where users can set their own price for the transport service and allow movers to choose the most profitable delivery requests.

inDrive business development representative (SEA & Oceania) Andersson Watulingas said the logistic solution is not only for everyday people but also for small and medium businesses in Malaysia.

“Whether you need a vehicle to move out to a new place or to quickly fulfill a delivery order to your customers, inDrive.Freight will be able to connect you with movers and a wide range of vehicles instantly.

“Our users also can get the most appropriate and fair freight options with the ability to set their own price for the service, a distinctive feature for all inDrive products,” Watulingas said in a statement.

Recently, inDrive B2B segment introduced new solutions in inDrive delivery verticals (freight and couriers) by expanding the team and the acquisition of new tech solutions.

The company completed a transaction with Master Delivery (MD), a SaaS platform for last-mile delivery. MD’s team in charge of global expansion will join inDrive to strengthen its capacity for segment development.

The transaction also covers inDrive’s acquisition of MD’s exclusive technology and its integration into its existing offering to the B2B segment.

inDrive said it is expanding its B2B offering to better meet the specific needs of business customers. As part of the effort, the company is looking to introduce a number of features, including a single business account, service level agreement (SLA) with an on-time delivery guarantee, courier management system, consolidated analytics, and more.

inDrive added that it will better support SMEs and expand opportunities in the enterprise-grade delivery market, where speed, reliability, and quality are critical with the business-focused tools.