Infoline Tec to raise RM23.68m from ACE Market listing

KUALA LUMPUR: Information technology (IT) infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions specialist Infoline Tec Group Bhd, en route to a listing on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market on July 13, plans to raise RM23.68 million from its initial public offering (IPO).

In its prospectus, the company said its IPO entails an offering of 96.25 million shares, comprising a public issue of 74 million new shares and offer for sale of 22.25 million existing shares via private placement to selected investors at an issue price of 32 sen per share.

Of the gross proceeds, it proposes to use RM8.46 million (35.73%) to set up a technology centre and disaster recovery centre, RM4.30 million (18.16%) to improve the infrastructure of its existing enhance network operations centre, RM4.70 million (19.85%) to set up security operations centre, and RM2.22 million (9.37%) for business expansion.

For the public issue portion, Infoline Tec said 18.16 million new shares will be made available to the Malaysian public while 8.27 million shares will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons which have contributed to the success of the company.

It also said 2.17 million new shares will be made available for private placement to selected investors and 45.40 million will be allocated for private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Upon its listing on the ACE Market, Infoline Tec is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM116.23 million and an enlarged issued share capital of 363.23 million shares.

The IT company said its board’s policy is to recommend and distribute dividends of up to 30% of its annual audited after-tax profit attributable to the company’s shareholders.

Meanwhile, during a virtual press conference in conjunction with the prospectus launch, chief marketing officer Too Yit Meng said Infoline Tec is planning to grow its customer base and expand technical team in Malaysia (Johor, Malacca, Sabah and Sarawak) and China (Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu and Heilongjiang).

CEO Choo Wei Chuen said the listing exercise comes at an opportune time for the group to pursue the attractive growth opportunities ahead, as rapid technological shifts have accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, Internet of things, and social and media computing.

“In line with these trends, demand for IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions will increase as enterprises need to ensure that the large volumes of data generated are transmitted and stored securely.

“Furthermore, we also foresee strong demand for managed IT services, which are a cost-effective solution for many enterprises without having to incur substantial operational expenses to set up their own dedicated IT team,” he said.

“By establishing a solid IT infrastructure and putting in the right technical resources, we can provide managed IT services to customers all over the world.” – Bernama