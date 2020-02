PETALING JAYA: InNature Bhd debuted on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market at 72 sen, a 12.5% premium over its offer price of 64 sen.

At 11.42am, its shares were trading at 70 sen, with 107.26 million shares exchanging hands.

The Body Shop brand retailer and distributor has stated that the RM50.4 million raised from the listing exercise will be used towards its expansion plans in Malaysia and neighbouring countries.

InNature’s IPO involved a public issue of 74.07 million new shares and an offer for sale of 103.2 million existing shares in the company.