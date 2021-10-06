Insas to inject M&A Securities into SYF Resources in reverse takeover proposal

PETALING JAYA: Insas Bhd has proposed to inject its wholly-owned subsidiary M&A Securities Sdn Bhd into SYF Resources Bhd.

Under the proposal, Insas will dispose of its 100% stake in M&A to SYF, comprising 100 million shares and 60 million redeemable convertible preference shares, in exchange for 1.58 billion new SYF shares, valuing M&A at RM222 million.

The proposed M&A disposal is essentially a backdoor listing of M&A via SYF, which will enable Insas to create a separate listing platform for M&A on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

The listing status of M&A Group on the bourse will enable it to raise its future equity and debt funding requirement through the capital market independently from Insas Group, expand its customer base, as well as retain and attract new employees from the financial services industry.

Upon completion of the exercise, SYF will see a name change to M&A Capital Bhd, which will be principally involved in the business of financial services via M&A Group.

Insas will emerge as the new controlling shareholder of SYF with 75.9% stake, from 8.8% currently. Insas will also seek an exemption from undertaking a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in the company.

As part of the overall proposal to transform SYF into a financial services group, SYF has proposed to dispose of its rubberwood furniture manufacturing arm, and two parcels of lands in Cheras for RM71.2 million cash.

Subsequently, SYF plans to undertake a special dividend cum capital repayment exercise of RM102.4 million or 18 sen per share to reward its shareholders. This comprises a special dividend of 7 sen and capital repayment of 11 sen per SYF share and will be funded via proceeds from the proposed SYF disposals, with the remaining from existing cash in SYF.

Based on the financial performance of M&A for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021), the RM222 million valuation represents a price-to-earnings of 11.8 times, and price-to-book of 1.2 times.

The issue price of 14 sen for each consideration share, meanwhile, represents a discount of 1 sen or 6.7% to SYF’s adjusted net assets value of 15 sen per share after the proposed SYF isposals and proposed special dividend cum capital repayment.

Concurrently, SYF also proposed a one-for-two rights issue of its shares at 14 sen apiece to raise RM39.8 million; as well as a restricted issue of 10% of its enlarged share capital after the proposed acquisition of M&A, also at 14 sen per share, to raise RM30.2 million.

The application for the proposals is expected to be submitted to the relevant authorities by end December 2021.