Insurance coverage in 2018 up 9.6% to RM1.5 trillion: LIAM

PETALING JAYA: Insurance coverage among Malaysians in 2018 increased 9.6% to RM1.51 trillion in sum assured for all policies combined, compared with the corresponding figure of RM1.38 trillion in 2017, according to Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM).

LIAM said in a statement today that the per capita sum assured continued to rise from RM43,029 in 2017 to RM46,610 in 2018 but it is still below the amount needed to support one family member in the event of the death or disability of the breadwinner.

“The 2012/2013 Underinsurance Study in Malaysia conducted by University Kebangsaan Malaysia and LIAM showed that the average mortality gap for each member of a family is about RM100,000 to RM150,000,” it noted.

New business total premium grew 1.8% in 2018 amounting to RM10.3 billion against RM10.1 billion in 2017.

The association said the total claims paid out increased 6.5% to RM10.8 billion in 2018, from RM10.1 billion in 2017 mainly due to higher medical claims, which rose 11.7%.

LIAM president Anusha Thavarajah said the outlook and prospects of the life insurance industry remain positive as the percentage of population with life insurance or takaful plans is still low at 54%.

Taking into account policyholders with more than one life or takaful policies/certificates, only 34 out of 100 people are insured, she noted.

Anusha said the low penetration rate means there are more opportunities for the industry to grow and tap the potential market particularly in the underserved areas in the country as well as the urban and rural areas.

In addition, she said the industry is also very encouraged with the decision of the government to provide a dedicated tax relief of RM3,000 for life insurance premiums (previously a combined tax relief of RM6,000 for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and life insurance/takaful).

She said the incentive would certainly help to fulfil the needs of the rakyat in line with the industry’s aspiration to promote a fully inclusive society.

“LIAM will continue to work very closely with its member companies and Bank Negara Malaysia and continue to highlight the benefits of e-payment to their customers to further accelerate the industry’s digital migration.

“As the industry evolves, we will continue to venture into new platforms, using new technologies to create innovative products, streamline processes, enhance efficiency and lowering costs to stay competitive and connected with consumers,” she added.

As at end-December 2018, payments made by insurers via e-payment constituted 91% of the total volume of transactions and 87% of premiums received by insurers were through e-payment.