Insurers urged to submit foreign ownership plans by early April

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian insurers have until early April to submit their plans to meet the foreign ownership limit set by the central bank.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the insurers must submit their concrete plans, including a timeline for the execution of the plans, by early April.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing today, she said the deadline for the insurers to comply with the ruling will be on a bilateral basis based on the insurers’ plans.

The foreign ownership limit was set at 70% in 2009 under the financial liberalisation policy. Former governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim had set June 30, 2018 as the deadline to comply.

Last year, Nor Shamsiah said foreign insurers will be allowed to divest their stakes or contribute to the B40 National Health Protection Fund.