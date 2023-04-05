Insurtech company PolicyStreet registers strong growth in FY22

PETALING JAYA: Insurance technology (insurtech) company PolicyStreet recorded exponential growth in financial year 2022 (FY22), with its topline growing by five times compared with FY21 and attaining sum insured of more than US$6 billion (RM26.76 billion).

The company said it continued to innovate and deliver tailor-made insurance products and services to customers despite the challenging business environment in FY22,

Co-founder and CEO Lee Yen Ming said PolicyStreet focuses on understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by customers during uncertain times.

“With over six years of operational excellence, we’ve amassed a sizable customer base and established ourselves as a rising star in the insurtech industry,” he added.

PolicyStreet said the increase of its sum insured to over US$6 billion is attributed to its commitment to making insurance ‘Purposeful and Simple’, for consumers and businesses.

The insurtech company has identified and served underserved market segments by leveraging technology and industry expertise.

Since obtaining the reinsurer and general insurer licence from the Labuan Financial Services Authority in 2021, the company has been the reinsurer in its partnerships with onshore insurers, enabling the launch of innovative insurance solutions.

The key insurance solutions that drove the performance include the Digital HR Solution and the Gig Worker’s Claims Platform in collaboration with p-hailing service providers. The two insurtech solutions cater to the underserved and growing gig and digital economy within Southeast Asia, which is expected to reach up to US$1 trillion by 2030.

“Stakeholders within the digital economies are drivers of the region’s growth, yet they are the most at risk for financial instability. Gig workers are not offered employee benefits due to their freelancing status. In contrast, employees within SMEs can often fall through the cracks due to the lack of access to Group Medical Insurance for SMEs.

“We aim to continue serving the underserved within this market segment, ensuring the gig and digital economy is sustainable in the long run through embedded insurance and the development of insurance platforms. We believe the insurance industry is ripe for disruption, and we are at the forefront of this transformation,” said Lee.

In addition, the company said it is committed to providing inclusive insurance solutions and remaining competitive in its insurance offerings by continuing to leverage its capabilities as a regional full-stack insurtech company.

Meanwhile, Lee opined that by tapping into its underwriting and tech development capabilities to expand its partnership network with industry brands and protect more underserved communities, it is confident that it will register strong growth for FY23.