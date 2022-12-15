Inta Bina unit gets RM93.73m construction job from Sime Darby Property

KUALA LUMPUR: Inta Bina Group Bhd’s unit Inta Bina Sdn Bhd has secured a RM93.73 million contract for superstructure works from Sime Darby Property (KL East) Sdn Bhd in Selangor.

The contract is for the construction of a 34-storey serviced apartment comprising 234 units.

The construction period is 28 months and the date of commencement as per the letter of the award shall be on Jan 16, 2023.

“The contract will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of Inta Bina and it is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the company for the duration of the contract,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The group intends to fund the contract via internally generated funds and/or external borrowings. - Bernama