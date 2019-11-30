Inter-Pacific Asset Management appoints Nazri as new head

SHAH ALAM: Inter-Pacific Asset Management Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Corp Bhd, has appointed renowned financial economist Datuk Dr Nazri Khan (pix) as its new head.

Nazri is a prominent figure and a notable economist among investors.

Being an Economics graduate from Manchester University, UK and a PhD holder from Multimedia University, Nazri was the former senior vice president (investment) of fund management company Phillip Capital Management and former chief investment officer of private equity specialist Widuri Capital Sdn Bhd. Prior to that, he was the head of retail research in Affin Hwang Investment Bank.

He is currently the chairman of Malaysian Association of Technical Analysts.