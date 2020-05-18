International investors sold RM843.2m on Bursa last week

PETALING JAYA: Selling activity among foreign investors increased last week to RM843.2 million net of local equities compared to RM774.1 million disposed in the week before.

“In comparison to its other six Asian peers that we monitor, Malaysia remains as the nation with the third smallest foreign net outflow on a year-to-date basis after Indonesia and the Philippines. Foreign investors have so far taken out RM11.9 billion net of local equities from Malaysia,“ MIDF Research said in its weekly fund flow report today.

As markets reopened from the public holiday last week, foreign investors on Tuesday sold RM159.9 million on growing worries about a second wave of Covid-19 infections after the city of Wuhan lifted its lockdown.

Trading volume on Bursa skyrocketed to a record of 9.6 billion shares on Wednesday amid interest in healthcare related counters sparked by a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections. The local stock barometer closed 1.3% higher on the same day, supported by the RM275.0 million purchase of equities by local institutions. Meanwhile, foreign net selling activity inched higher on to RM239.6 million.

The momentum of foreign net outflow accelerated on Thursday to RM334.6 million, after overnight Wall Street declines and generally headed south as investors weighed economies wracked by the tenacious Covid-19 pandemic and cautious commentary Wednesday by US Federal Reserve board chairman Jerome Powell.

Friday witnessed a slowdown in foreign net selling to RM109.0 million amid the rise in China’s industrial output for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak. Industrial output rose 3.9% from a year earlier, reversing a drop of 1.1% in

March.

“In terms of participation, all investor groups saw a weekly increase in their average daily traded value (ADTV). Foreign investors recorded the smallest weekly gain in ADTV of 44.1% to return above the healthy RM1 billion mark,“ said MIDF.