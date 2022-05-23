International traffic up 53% after border reopening

PETALING JAYA: International traffic at Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) local network of airports increased 53% after the border reopening on April 1, 2022.

Since then, the group recorded an average of 23,000 international passenger movements daily, with numbers peaking above 30,000 during the Hari Raya festive break.

On the whole, the airports recorded a total of 642,128 international passenger movements out of Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Penang International Airport, and Langkawi International Airport.

In April, the group registered 2.78 million passengers for Malaysia, with domestic passenger movements totalling 2.13 million or 77%.

Meanwhile, for both Malaysian and Turkish operations in April, 4.90 million passenger movements was recorded, which was a 7.9% decrease compared to March. The decrease in passenger movements was due to April being the month of Ramadan that witnessed lesser demand for travel both locally and globally.

Out of total passenger traffic movements of 4.89 million, local airports in Malaysia contributed 57%. Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Turkey, registered 2.13 million passengers comprising 1.05 million international and 1.08 million domestic.

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood (pix) said airlines are also picking up momentum by actively resuming international flight routes.

“This adds on to our optimism for faster recovery. Our Tioman STOLport (TOD) has resumed operations this month to serve SKS Airways’ (KI) Subang Airport – TOD flight route. KI is currently the only carrier with a scheduled service flying this route four times weekly.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to speed up the pace of recovery for both domestic and international sectors,” he said in a statement today.

Five airlines resumed 17 international routes last month, including Vietjet Air, Scoot, AirAsia, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X.