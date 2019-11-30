  1. The Sun Daily
InterPac Capital Preservation & Growth Fund launched

30 Nov 2019 / 16:53 H.
SHAH ALAM: Inter-Pacific Asset Management Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Corp Bhd, today launched the InterPac Capital Preservation and Growth (ICPG) Fund, a wholesale mixed asset fund which seeks to provide capital preservation, consistent income and growth.

The fund seeks to provide an annual return of 4% and a targeted return of at least 30% on a cumulative basis over three years.

It is suitable for sophisticated investors who have a medium to long term investment horizon and for those who seek capital preservation, consistent income and growth in their investment.

The minimum initial investment is RM50,000.

