Intervenn Biosciences to make Malaysia its regional hub

PETALING JAYA: US-based clinical technology company InterVenn Biosciences has established Malaysia as the regional hub for delivery of its medical healthcare services and products in the Asean and Asia-Pacific regions.

InterVenn Biosciences’ key services and products are in research and development, and revolutionising the fight against cancers and diseases through deployment of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), spectrometry and machine learning (ML) algorithms to help cancer patients, doctors, scientists and healthcare community.

Preparing Malaysia to be the regional hub, InterVenn Biosciences has secured a new 13,000 sq ft office and laboratory located at Technology Park Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur. The laboratory, outfitted with state-of-art equipment, is the only other InterVenn laboratory outside of the US. This facility provides an opportunity to tap into and grow the locally based, biomedical talent in Malaysia.

InterVenn CEO and co-founder Aldo Carrascoso (pix) said the key decisions in selecting Malaysia also lies in his vision to be closer with the patients and experts in the region.

“We exist today to revisit the health-disease spectrum with a focus on ‘glyco’ while incorporating the latest technological advancements and fully supporting our Malaysian office with those tools,” shared Carrascoso.

Meanwhile, InterVenn Malaysia general manager Fadzhairi Jabar said a part of this growth was a result of the support of regional collaborators and partners as well as recognition given by the relevant government agency and research institutions.

“InterVenn was certified as part of Bioeconomy Corp’s BBA programme last year, expanding and fostering this interaction as aligned with our vision,” said Fadzhairi.

Utilising AI, InterVenn Biosciences has developed a glycoproteomics-based liquid biopsy solution to detect and diagnose cancers. Its AI-enabled mass spectrometry glycoproteomics platform enables researchers at academic centres and biopharmaceutical companies to assess post-translational modifications.

Currently, InterVenn Biosciences has a wide range of tests for various types of cancers and diseases in the pipeline. InterVenn’s non-traditional approach to epi-proteomics is a marriage of mass spectrometry and AI/ML.

Apart from its Malaysian expansion, InterVenn Biosciences has also recently spread its wings in San Diego, South California, while its new presence in Melbourne, Australia would enable it to increase scientific collaborations with talents in ML/AI and informatics to have broader access to clinical samples and biobanking. Additionally, its expanded presence in the Philippines offers upscaling of its software engineering and IT capabilities to support current and future development and commercial activities.