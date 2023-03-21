Invest Selangor eyes RM2b potential transaction value from SAS 2023

SHAH ALAM: Invest Selangor Bhd aims to achieve a potential transaction value of RM2 billion from the Selangor Aviation Show 2023 (SAS 2023), higher than the RM1.174 billion recorded last year.

State executive councillor for Industry and trade Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the amount achieved last year was unexpected, and if SAS 2023 receives the same positive response as last year, it can expect a higher transaction value of RM2 billion this year.

“The target of RM2 billion in potential transaction value is good, as it is higher than the amount recorded in the previous year. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the current economic situation is challenging and targets should not be set too high, what is more important is for us to further strengthen ourselves as a hub for the aerospace and business aviation industry,“ he said at a press conference today.

Invest Selangor announced that the third edition of the Selangor Aviation Show, which made its debut in 2021, the only business aviation show in Southeast Asia, will return on Sept 7 to 9 at Skypark Regional Aviation Centre, Subang, targeting at least 12,000 visitors.

Hosted by the Selangor state government and organised by Invest Selangor, SAS is a networking event for the aerospace industry players, especially for business and general aviation players aiming to re-energise their business in the region.

Themed “The One & Only Business & General Aviation Show in the Region”, SAS 2023 is designed as another initiative by the state for all relevant stakeholders to showcase their products and services, network, dialogue, and share knowledge and offerings poised to revitalise the industry.

Teng said: “The aerospace industry has been an important sector for Selangor. The state has established a strong and independent ecosystem, with over 67% of the overall aerospace ecosystem in Malaysia located and operates in Selangor, enhancing its ability to support the growing demand for the aerospace and aviation sectors, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Selangor’s geographical advantages, industrial real estate, and infrastructure are complemented by a diverse talent pool, offering a transformational opportunity for global industry players to take their businesses to greater heights.”

He added that the aerospace and aviation industry has seen growth over the years, demonstrating its resilience and potential to create long-term economic value for the nation, despite current global challenges.

“To realise Malaysia’s aspiration of becoming a leading aerospace hub in Asean, strategies were formulated to leverage Selangor’s competitiveness as Malaysia’s most progressive state to propel the industry forward. Therefore, the state government has identified Selangor Aviation Show as a catalyst to achieve that goal,“ he explained.

This three-day event will feature local and international exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services in general and business aviation, sports and recreational aircraft, helicopters and drones.

Featuring two exhibition halls and three forum rooms, SAS 2023 aims to gather at least 50 exhibitors representing the world’s best aerospace and aviation players, displaying their aircraft on the tarmac or in the exhibition booth at the venue. Among the programmes planned for SAS 2023 will be industry forums, presentations, networking activities and a dedicated education session and career fair for aviation tertiary students on the third day of the show, including activities for children.