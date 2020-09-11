Invest Selangor goes digital with Selangor Business Hub

KUALA LUMPUR: Invest Selangor has launched the Selangor Business Hub (SBH), a virtual networking platform for businesses in the state to engage and network with stakeholders in the region amid the ongoing restriction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris said the hub features an alternative online format to the physical Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS), which would have entered its fourth edition this year if it had not been deferred by the pandemic.

“SBH provides another channel for businesses to engage and network with stakeholders and it could also expedite the migration of activities normally undertaken physically into a virtual format,” he told the media at the launch of SBH today.

“One of the advantages of the virtual summit is that it can offer programs and activities beyond the dates of the physical summit, hence a more comprehensive proposition and stakeholders and participants.”

Invest Selangor is targeting 3,000 booths exhibiting in its digital initiative which is expected to run until the return of SIBS next year. Initially, the agency has targeted an uptake of 300 booths for its virtual expo this year.

Selangor state executive council member and investment, industry and commerce and SMEs committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Kim (pix) said more initiatives dedicated to this cause will be introduced for the benefits of businesses in Selangor.

“Selangor is not hibernating and waiting for the crisis to be over. We plan to move up the value chain, to lead in finding a way out of the pandemic by using digitalisation as a tool,” Teng said.

For the first quarter of the year, Selangor has brought in a total of RM1.5 billion investments, compromising of foreign direct investment and domestic direct investment in the manufacturing sector.

In addition to the virtual SIBS, the hub is also made up of Selangor investment promotional programmes, a portal that hosts virtual conferences and webinars by Invest Selangor as well as the Selangor Information Technology and E-commerce Council virtual hub to host webinar and share information on programmes to reach an international audience.

“Moving forward, we still continue our promotional efforts and believe this initiative will provide an alternative for SMEs in Selangor to promote their products by participating in our program,” said Hasan.