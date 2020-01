KUALA LUMPUR: Investment promotion agency InvestKL is targeting to attract RM5 billion of Chinese investments in the first year via its China Special Channel (CSC).

InvestKL this morning signed a memorandum of agreement with Chinese business chambers to promote and strengthen collaboration between all parties.

InvestKL CSC will act as a single-window for all investment opportunities from China into Malaysia.

Via CSC, InvestKL will attract Chinese companies and global multinational corporations that are exploring to set up new businesses and regional hubs outside China and relocate their smart manufacturing and high value services.