InvestKL, CCB roll out global B2B one-stop platform for enterprises

KUALA LUMPUR: InvestKL Corporation and China Construction Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (CCB) have rolled out “CCB Match Plus” a global B2B one-stop smart matchmaking service platform.

By utilising on the big data, the platform would allow enterprises to source for financial resources, projects, suppliers and list of products/services internationally.

InvestKL chief executive officer Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said the CCB Match Plus platform allows InvestKL to leverage on the bank’s well-established network, primarily Chinese companies looking at expanding their operations in ASEAN.

“We are honoured to be the first government agency invited to collaborate with CCB in launching this B2B smart matchmaking platform. It will give us the opportunity to potentially engage with Chinese companies, especially those operating in the Digital and Industry 4.0 initiatives,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, CCB chief executive officer Felix Feng Qi said the global banking landscape is changing and technology makes financial services accessible to all.

“The launching of CCB Match Plus is in line with our aspiration to deliver services which are beyond banking for consumers, businesses and the government,” he said.

CCB Corp will act as a third-party service provider, connecting online and offline channels, domestic and overseas markets, internal and external systems.

The platform provides smart matchmaking solutions for parties with cross border needs. -Bernama