InvestKL CEO: Signing of trade pacts augurs well for economy

KUALA LUMPUR: InvestKL, which secured record investments worth RM2.46 billion last year, sees better opportunities in 2022 for Malaysia as the country becomes a signatory to a number of trade agreements, according to CEO Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli (pix).

This year, the country has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership this month and expects to be a signatory to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in the third quarter.

Azmi said Malaysia has always positioned itself as a neutral party and is receptive towards any trade agreements that will drive the economy forward.

“With this position, the government is working with other countries, not taking sides. From the positioning and posture of a neutral party, we would imagine that Greater Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia are poised to attract investments,” he told the media at InvestKL’s performance update briefing yesterday.

InvestKL recorded its best-ever performance last year with investments worth RM2.46 billion secured through the establishment of global services hubs by 13 multinational companies (MNC), which translates into the creation of 2,281 regional executive jobs. Of the 13 MNC, 60% are from the US, the UK and other European countries while the remaining 40% are from Asia.

Moving forward, InvestKL aims to grow its cumulative investments of RM18.27 billion as at end-December 2021 to RM35 billion by 2030.

“Our pipeline remains strong, and we are well-poised to advance Malaysia’s sustainable agenda by targeting high-level and niche investments, specifically in the areas of digital technology, global services, and innovative offerings,” Azmi said.

Despite the stellar performance last year, he acknowledged the need to be cautious, stemming from the changing global situation, which he said is “very volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous”.

“This is something we see in the headlines, especially in the first quarter of this year; the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken supply chains that have not recovered from the pandemic. We need to be cognisant of the impact in the next three to six months.”

Moreover, he pointed out, US-China trade tension is very much alive and there is a need to observe how companies react to this development as it will be an opportunity for more US companies to lean towards neutral locations such as Malaysia to set up their hubs.

The InvestKL CEO said the disruption of the global supply chain is a matter to look at as freight rates have shot up, escalated by global developments, and companies will be looking at developing their efficiency to address the issue.

In addition, rising energy costs – oil and gas prices have shot up to above US$100 (RM420) per barrel – are expected to dampen recovery momentum as the Covid-19 situation enters the endemic stage.

Also, Azmi noted, there is the matter of political stability.

“For multinationals, the need for clarity, certainty, consistency and continuity in investment policies is very important as investors are committing to a minimum of five years and therefore expect certainty. We’d like to see how this can be maintained by working together with the ministry,” said Azmi.