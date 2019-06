PETALING JAYA: InvestKL CEO Datuk Zainal Amanshah (pix) will leave the agency upon completion of his contract on July 10, 2019, after serving a full term of eight years.

Zainal was appointed the first CEO in 2011. During his tenure, InvestKL attracted 80 multinational corporations (MNCs) as of May 31, 2019, bringing in a total of committed and approved investments of RM12 billion into Greater Kuala Lumpur.

These investments have also created more than 12,000 high skilled regional job opportunities for Malaysians.

“Malaysia is in a position of strength with its business friendly environment and resources to attract high value, high skilled and innovation-led investments. Despite the global economic volatility amid the US and China trade tensions, among others, the InvestKL investment pipeline remains resilient,” Zainal said in a statement today.

“We continue to see healthy interest from the US, European, Chinese and Japanese MNCs to set up regional services and innovation hubs in Malaysia. These companies come from our targeted sectors which include smart technologies, consumer technologies, e-commerce, medical devices, industrial automation as well as energy and renewables,” he added.

“Datuk Zainal has been an inspirational leader to the InvestKL team, having led the agency in achieving many key milestones for the agency. We thank him for his valuable contributions over the past eight years and wish him all the very best in his future pursuits,” said InvestKL chairman Datuk Seri Michael Yam.

Yam also announced the appointment of Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli who will take on the role of acting CEO effective July 1, 2019.

Muhammad Azmi, who is currently InvestKL’s director of investor relations for the European region, has been with the agency since 2012. In his current role, he works to identify, facilitate and develop solutions for foreign MNCs to locate their regional hubs in Greater KL and Malaysia.

Prior to InvestKL, Azmi has over 16 years’ experience in leadership and management positions spanning commercial, business transformation and business operations with MISC Bhd.

He participated in MISC’s business transformation initiatives and was part of a leadership team to re-engineer, develop and commission a global ICT system throughout MISC offices globally.