InvestKL: Greater KL remains MNC’s preferred FDI destination despite Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Fortune 500 and Forbes 2000 multinational companies (MNCs) are still looking at Greater Kuala Lumpur (Greater KL) as their strategic investment destination despite the ongoing COVID-19 global crisis.

Invest Kuala Lumpur Corporation (InvestKL) chief executive officer Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said it has received a lot of positive feedback as well as queries from overseas companies looking to expand their operations in Malaysia or Southeast Asia.

“There are companies out there that are looking further ahead and they are still continuing with their plans and investments compared with other companies which have only started to look out for opportunities or just exploring their options,” he said during in an interview with Bernama Radio here today.

Muhammad Azmi said the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly changed the economic and business landscape, both locally and globally.

“The change can be seen in the way we work, with the shift to digitalisation and the widespread use of high impact technology in industries.

“Although we are working from home, InvestKL continues to hold discussions and meetings through mediums like this (digital),” he said.

As of December last year, more than 90 MNCs from the United States, Europe and Asia have chosen Greater KL as their regional hub, resulting in RM13 billion foreign direct investments and creating 14,000 high quality jobs. -Bernama