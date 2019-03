KUALA LUMPUR: InvestKL, which attracted 12 multinational companies (MNCs) in 2018 with approved and committed investments of RM2.3 billion, aims to attract 13 MNCs from the US, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea in 2019.

InvestKL CEO Datuk Zainal Amanshah said these countries are strong in the six sectors that the investment promotion agency is pursuing, which are smart technologies, consumer technologies, e-commerce, medical devices, industrial automation as well as energy and renewables.

He said the optimism for the year stems from seeing companies engaging in e-commerce and digital business, which are new activities for existing companies moving up the value chain. Confidence to attract more MNCs also comes from the country’s track record and strong fundamentals.

“When we engage with MNCS, we encourage them to have their hubs here that incorporate activities like regional management hubs, centres of excellence, business hubs, ideation hubs... moving up the value chain, which is a key agenda; and working with the ecosystem to support talent, logistics, business collaboration and facilitation,” Zainal told a media briefing here today.

InvestKL’s 2018 performance that saw the creation of 1,339 jobs was similar to 2017’s investments by 12 MNCs worth RM2.2 billion that created 1,689 jobs. Zainal attributed its flat performance in 2018 to external factors as opposed to domestic reasons.

“When the US decided to change their tax codes, a number of companies have to re-evaluate the benefits of expansion into the region because these tax codes encouraged US companies to invest in the US, therefore companies have to delay their decision-making. The trade war, uncertainties and (events like) Brexit also caused delays in decision-making.”

The 12 MNCs secured in 2018 are Fortune 500 companies, which are Orange (France), MetLife (US), Electrolux (Sweden), EY (UK), Accenture (Ireland), PersolKelly (Japan/US), China Pacific Construction Group (China), Wood (UK) and hidden champions such as Pickles Auctions (Australia), United Imaging (China), Bertling (Germany) and Zalora (Germany).

Zainal said the country’s economic growth, talent pool, ecosystem, as well as the growth of Asean are among factors high on the MNCs’ evaluation list when investing in a country.

“Various reforms by the government in terms of transparency, procurement, removal of corruption are well received by investors,” he added.

He noted that InvestKL remains focused on attracting high-value, high-skilled and innovation-led investments to create quality jobs for Malaysians. Despite a slower global economy and US-China trade tensions, its investment pipeline is resilient as investment decisions are made over a longer period. Investors are also positive about Industry 4.0 which aims to make the country the prime destination for the manufacturing and services industry.

To date, InvestKL has attracted 78 MNCs with approved and committed investments of RM11.7 billion, as well as the creation of 11,693 regional high-skilled jobs since 2011.

From 2011 to 2018, 57% or RM6.63 billion of the RM11.7 billion investments have been realised. In addition, 64% or 7,516 of the 11,693 high skilled regional jobs are already on the payroll. Of these 7,516 jobs, 80% employed are Malaysians with an average annual income of RM110,124.