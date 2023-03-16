InvestKL secures RM21.5b investments since inception in 2011

KUALA LUMPUR: InvestKL has secured a total of RM21.52 billion in approved and committed investments since 2011.

This was achieved through the establishment of over 120 global services hubs, which led to the creation of over 19,000 high-skilled executive jobs for Malaysians, of which 94% are on an average monthly salary of RM13,000.

In 2022, InvestKL delivered another record year, attracting investments valued at RM2.79 billion. This is a 13% year-on-year increase from RM2.46 billion in 2021, making 2022 the best performing year since the agency’s inception in 2011.

Secured against a backdrop of global challenges, these investments demonstrate that InvestKL has successfully positioned Greater Kuala Lumpur as a preferred investment destination, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, solid business propositions, enhanced ease of doing business, robust digital infrastructure, and dynamic talent pool.

International Trade and Industry Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Abdul Aziz said, “Miti (the ministry) has set an ambitious FDI target for 2022. We also need to be more discerning by attracting higher quality and more sustainable investments driven by digital and innovation. We want to spur the creation of higher skilled jobs, with the appropriate knowledge and technology transfer that will foster a more vibrant enabling ecosystem for our local SMEs.

“Congratulations to InvestKL for its 2022 achievement in positioning Greater KL as a business hub for hundreds of leading multinationals. Moving forward, MITI and its agencies stand ready to support the goals of the Malaysia Madani vision of an inclusive, innovative, prosperous, and sustainable economy for the benefit of the rakyat and businesses.”

InvestKL secured a record FDI (foreign direct investment) of RM2.79 billion in 2022 with the creation of 2,805 high-skilled executive jobs through the establishment of 13 global services hubs.

CEO Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said, “2022 is a story of our resilience. The numbers prove that Greater KL has what it takes to be the strategic investment hub in Asia. The types of investments secured are high-impact, high-value, and high-tech. These will equip Greater KL with more technology-driven, innovative, and sustainable offerings to bolster the city’s appeal and ease of doing business. Most importantly, there are significant spillover benefits for the neighbouring states in Malaysia.

In 2023, he said, InvestKL aims to secure RM2 billion in high-impact and high-value investments, specifically in the areas of digital economy such as fintech, cybersecurity, and cloud, ideation and innovation, as well as regional centres of excellence, and the creation of 1,500 high skilled jobs.

In line with the National Investment Aspirations targeted at strengthening Malaysia’s foundation in adopting sustainability standards, InvestKL is collaborating with leading global companies and strategic partners towards an added-value programme that will advocate responsible business and sharing of best practices to accelerate the nation’s green agenda.

Azmi said, “We will pursue investors who are aligned with Malaysia’s sustainability agenda. In addition, many of our leading MNCs are making investments in cutting-edge technology to support responsible business growth right here in Greater KL, so we must create an ecosystem which supports their requirements. The spillover is immense so we will continue to work closely with MITI, global companies and partners to position Greater KL and Malaysia as a nexus to achieve ESG and sustainability goals.”