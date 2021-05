PETALING JAYA: IOI Properties Group Bhd has entered into agreements for Marriott International Inc to manage two of its signature hotels in IOI Resort City, Putrajaya – Putrajaya Marriott Hotel and Palm Garden Hotel.

Putrajaya Marriott Hotel will be converted from its existing franchise arrangement into a managed contract under the premium brand, while Palm Garden Hotel will be managed by Marriott International under the Tribute Portfolio brand.

IOI executive vice chairman Lee Yeow Seng said the group’s hospitality and leisure segment leverages its stable of world-class brand hotels in providing excellent customer experience, augmented by its distinctive brand offerings that always prioritise the needs of its customers.

“This is in line with our business strategy of delivering excellence, creating value for stakeholders, and developing sustainable communities. Our strong partnership with Marriott International since 2002 with the opening of Putrajaya Marriott Hotel augurs well for our stakeholders.

“Marriott International has a reputation for excellent service and quality. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion creates opportunities for local communities to thrive, fostering a positive sense of wellbeing in the society, which also reflects the corporate culture of the group,” he said.

The agreement, Lee said, will lead to better cost optimisation and improved operational efficiency, resulting in value creation for stakeholders and sustained profits for shareholders, which would unlock the potential value of the group’s property and hotel assets.

“The strong brand positioning and presence of Marriott International, together with its values of pursuing excellence and embracing change will take the hospitality segment of IOI to the next level, as the hospitality and leisure industry in Malaysia recovers post Covid19,” he added.

Currently, Marriott International manages Le Méridien Putrajaya in IOI Resort City and Four Points by Sheraton Puchong, both of which are part of IOI’s hotel portfolio. It will also be managing the upcoming Moxy Putrajaya in IOI Resort City and the Sheraton Grand within the IOI Palm City mixed development in Xiamen, China.