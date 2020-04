PETALING JAYA: IOI Properties Group Bhd’s CEO, Lee Yeow Seng (pix) has been redesignated as executive vice chairman and Datuk Voon Tin Yow will be taking the vacated CEO position, with both appointments coming into effect on April 15, 2020.

With the changes, its non-executive chairman Datuk Tan Kim Leong welcomed the redesignation and the appointment which will enhance the executive leadership of the group and strengthen its position as one of the leading property developers in Malaysia.

In his new designation, Lee will be responsible for IOI Properties’ strategic direction, in sustaining the overall growth for the group.

Prior to his stint as the CEO for the group from January 2014 to April 2020, he was first appointed to the board on Feb 25, 2013 as an executive director.

In addition, he also served as an executive director of IOI Corp Bhd in 2008 and was subsequently redesignated as a non-independent non-executive director in 2013.

Meanwhile, with the CEO appointment, Voon will be responsible for the overall management of the group in its various business segments including, property development, property investment as well as hospitality and leisure.

He will also take the helm in executing strategies that would deliver sustainable growth fror the group.

Prior to the appointment, Voon served as an executive director at SP Setia Bhd and held the post of COO from 1996 to 2014, during which he also took up the role as acting president and CEO of the company from May 2014 to December 2014.

Since 2015, he was with EcoWorld Development Group Bhd as executive director, and non-independent non-executive director of EcoWorld International Bhd since 2017. In February this year, he resigned from the board of both companies.